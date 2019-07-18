Frankie Dettori Leaves Killarney Empty-Handed

Frankie Dettori, meanwhile came away from Killarney empty-handed with no wins from his four rides there on Wednesday.

Former champion rider Colin Keane rode a treble on Day 3 of the Killarney Festival, two for his boss Ger Lyons, including the feature Cairn Rouge Stakes aboard Viadera.

Up and coming jockey Tom Madden beat Frankie Dettori in a tight finish to the Aherns Garage Castleisland Irish EBF Maiden aboard Jessica Harrington’s Tauran Shaman.

The winner was making his debut and overcame greenness to get up and beat Time Tunnel, the mount of Dettori.

Tom Madden was delighted.

It’s Ladies Day in Killarney today and the first of a 7-race card goes to post at 2.25.

There’s also a seven-race card at Leopardstown this evening, with the first going to post at 5.40.

In the UK today they run at

Hamilton – 1.40 – good to firm, good in places

Chepstow – 2 o’clock – good to firm, good in places

Leicester – 2.20 – good to firm

Ffos Las – 5.50 – Good

Epsom – 6 o’clock – Good, good to firm in places