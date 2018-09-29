Frank Wall, Meadowlands, Estate, Tralee & formerly of Mitchels Crescent.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 5.30pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. House strictly private please
