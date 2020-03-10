Frank O’Reilly, Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and Salthill, Co. Galway.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (March 11th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

