reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. House Private Please.
Claim that 60 houses at risk of flooding in Banna
Funding needs to be released immediately to repair a flood defence in Banna that was damaged during Storm Ciara yesterday.A 100-year-old sand embankment in...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to attempted mugging of elderly woman in Tralee
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the attempted mugging of an elderly woman in Tralee. The incident happened during the afternoon of Friday, January 31st,...
Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin says new government must be stable
Fine Gael's Brendan Griffin who was re-elected in Kerry on the sixth count says the new political landscape is unprecedented. He says it appears that...
Danny Healy-Rae says he’ll talk to any group about government formation
Re-elected Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says he's willing to talk to any group trying to form the next government. However, he says they will have...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 14th February Denny Premier B 7-00 Camp Utd v Killarney Celtic ‘B’ , Venue Mounthawk Park . Saturday 15th...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareMen's Results.15 Hole Open Singles. 1st. Shane Dalton (19) 33pts. 2nd. John Duggan (6) 33pts. (OCB)Thursday Autumn Gold Winner...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says continuity is key for next month's Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.McCarthy's voiced his disappointment with Troy Parrott's...