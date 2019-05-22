Frank Murphy, Clieveragh, Listowel

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Kerry Supplementary Register of Electors to be made available today
The Supplementary Register of Electors in Kerry will be made available to election candidates today.The register will also be available for public inspection at...
IT Tralee staff holding protest in Cork over Munster university merger
Staff at IT Tralee and their counterparts at Cork Institute of Technology are holding a protest in Cork this morning.Their protest coincides with the...
Kerry Minor Team To Be Announced Today
The Kerry team to play Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship will be named today.James Costello's lads will welcome the Banner...
Wednesday Morning Sport Update
SOCCERA goal by Kevin Toner was enough for St Patrick's Athletic to see off Derry City 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSMid-Kerry Junior League Round 1Beaufort 6-14 Cromane 0-08Keel 2-10 Laune Rangers 1-13Miltown/Castlemaine 1-09 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-08Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling League Round 2St....
