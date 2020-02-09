Frank Coffey, Killarney Road, Castleisland and late of Coolnageragh, Scartaglen

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday from 5 to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

