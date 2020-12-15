Frank Brosnan, Rathduane, Rathmore

Funeral Mass for Frank Brosnan will take place privately on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballydaly followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Marymount Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. House Private.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

