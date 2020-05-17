Frank Barry, 14 Desmond’s Avenue, Castleisland

A private family funeral mass will take place for Frank on Tuesday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church and can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv Burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

Enquiries to Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****