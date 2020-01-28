Reposing at the residence of his son Sean in Knockglassmore, Camp on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Camp for Reception Prayers. Requiem Mass and Interment will take place at a later date in Birmingham. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
3 Kerry Players On GAA.ie Football Team Of The Week
There are 3 Kerry players on the GAA.ie football team of the week.Defender Gavin Crowley and forwards James O’Donoghue & David Clifford are all...
Basketball Hall Of Fame Award For Former Tralee Player
Former Lee Strand Tralee player Caroline Forde will be one of 4 inductees into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame at a ceremony later...
The Kingdom Warrior To Return To The Ring In March
Kevin Cronin will have his next fight over St. Patrick’s weekend.The Kingdom Warrior is to take on English opponent Callum Hyde outside Manchester...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYAndy Farrell says he wants to be in charge of an Ireland team that the public love to watch.He's said he's picked a team...
Francis Stepney, Knockglassmore, Camp and formerly of Bermingham, UK
Reposing at the residence of his son Sean in Knockglassmore, Camp on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to...
Latest Sports
3 Kerry Players On GAA.ie Football Team Of The Week
There are 3 Kerry players on the GAA.ie football team of the week.Defender Gavin Crowley and forwards James O’Donoghue & David Clifford are all...
Basketball Hall Of Fame Award For Former Tralee Player
Former Lee Strand Tralee player Caroline Forde will be one of 4 inductees into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame at a ceremony later...
The Kingdom Warrior To Return To The Ring In March
Kevin Cronin will have his next fight over St. Patrick’s weekend.The Kingdom Warrior is to take on English opponent Callum Hyde outside Manchester...