Francis Stepney, Knockglassmore, Camp and formerly of Bermingham, UK

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the residence of his son Sean in Knockglassmore, Camp on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Camp for Reception Prayers. Requiem Mass and Interment will take place at a later date in Birmingham. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR