Francis Griffin, Upper Tullig, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (Dec 21st) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin . Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR