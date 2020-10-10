Francis Cantillon of The Village Causeway and Kellihers Hardware, Rock St. Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Francis on Monday the 12th at 11′ o’clock in St.John’s Church Causeway, live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff website, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery.

