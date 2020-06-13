Frances Fealey (nee Curtin), The Hill Abbeyfeale & formerly Cragg, Castleisland

Frances, wife of the late Charles (Charlie) is very sadly missed by her daughters Maura (O’Donnell) and Nora (Finnerty), sons-in-law Dan and Michael, grandchildren Stephanie, Niamh, Shane, Aoife and Maeve, sisters Sheila (Australia) and Norrie (Birmingham), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Sunday at 12 noon on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their requests by means of standing in a guard of honour the Funeral Cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Sunday at 1pm en route to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The family intends to hold a memorial mass at a later stage.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

