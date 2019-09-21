Frances Carroll née O’ Neill, Killeen, Killarney and late of Labasheeda, Co. Clare

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday afternoon at 2:00pm Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations in desired to the Palliative Home Care Team.

