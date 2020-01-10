A Memorial Mass will take place in The church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow this Sunday at 4pm.
Latest News
Job Snob – January 10th, 2020
Are you a ‘job snob’? According to a cleaner whose post online went viral, people look down their noses at those who work in...
Volunteering in 2020 – January 10th, 2020
Are you thinking about becoming a volunteer as your New Year’s resolution? We meet some of Kerry’s volunteers, who explain why they love what...
The Life of An Ambassador – January 10th, 2020
Due to the Global Schools Ireland Programme, the Irish Ambassador to Malawi, Gerry Cunningham, visited Tarbert Comprehensive this morning as part of this programme....
Publicans VS Calories – January 9th, 2020
Publicans are vehemently opposed to putting calorie counts on menus, despite the fact that 60% of Irish adults are overweight or obese. So why...
Fashion Fix | January – January 9th, 2020
Danny Leane is back for the new year and today he shares with us what to wear to a ‘social’, the January wardrobe clear...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster and Connacht have both been allocated ten-million euro in government grants to put toward their major stadium re-development works.Connacht are redeveloping the Sportsground...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJ-J Hanrahan has been passed fit to start for Munster in their Heineken Champions Cup match away to Racing on Sunday.The out-half has shaken...
Clonakilty Coursing Preview
The Big Fella Thanks All Age Cup takes centre stage this weekend on the coursing front.It’s on offer at the Clonakilty meeting.James O’Connor...