Fr. Michael O’Shea, Scarteen, Blackwater, Kenmare & the Diocese of Los Angeles, USA.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary this evening (Thurs Oct 4th) at 9pm. Reposing on tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass for Fr. Michael O’Shea will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Templenoe Cemetery.
