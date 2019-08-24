Fr. John Joe Courtney, Mill Hill Missionaries Dublin & Kenya and formerly of Boheshill, Glencar

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. Followed by removal to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Mill Hill Missionaries.

