Fr. John Joe Courtney, Mill Hill Missionaries Dublin & Kenya and formerly of Boheshill, Glencar

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. Followed by removal to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Mill Hill Missionaries.
Latest News
National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt
The National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt is taking place in Glenville, Dublin this weekend.Both Deerpark and Listowel have entries in the championship.Reporting, Jason...
Double Defeat And A Draw For Kerry In SSE Airtricity League
Kerry have faced two defeats and a draw today in the SSE Airtricity League.The Kerry U13's lost away to Waterford 1-0.Also in Waterford were...
The Rose Parade the highlight of this evening’s International Rose of Tralee festival events
The Rose Parade is the highlight of this evening’s events for the International Rose of Tralee festival.It’s due to begin on Dan Spring Road...
Average property price in Kerry increases by over 11% in one year
The average property price in Kerry has increased by over 11% in one year.The Geo Directory has released its quarterly report, compiled from a...
Clare Crowed First Winners Of Rose Bowl
Clare have won the inaugural Rose Bowl soccer tournament.They beat Galway in penalties following a nil all score at full-time.Padraig Harnett reports
Latest Sports
National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt
The National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt is taking place in Glenville, Dublin this weekend.Both Deerpark and Listowel have entries in the championship.Reporting, Jason...
Double Defeat And A Draw For Kerry In SSE Airtricity League
Kerry have faced two defeats and a draw today in the SSE Airtricity League.The Kerry U13's lost away to Waterford 1-0.Also in Waterford were...
Clare Crowed First Winners Of Rose Bowl
Clare have won the inaugural Rose Bowl soccer tournament.They beat Galway in penalties following a nil all score at full-time.Padraig Harnett reports