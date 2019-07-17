Fr. Dominic Houlihan O.M.I, Chaplain of Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Waterville

reposing at the Oratory, Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Co. Kildare on Thursday from 5 to 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral in Cuan Mhuire on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy, Co. Kildare. Donations if desired to Cuan Mhuire

