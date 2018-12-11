reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, College Road, Listowel
Latest News
Kerry’s Award Winning Fitness Queen – December 3rd, 2018
Admin -
Aoife Roche from Ballymac has won awards against the World Fitness Championships again in Belfast this Weekend. Deirdre spoke to her about her achievements.
The Talkabout Book Club| Week 1 – December 3rd, 2018
Admin -
Coleman Quirke from Quirke’s Newsagents Cahersiveen is back for our annual book club. Today he spoke about everything from sportsbooks to cookbooks and everything...
Kerry judge claims prison service decides every night who to release
A Kerry judge claims the prison service decides every night who to release.District Court judge David Waters was speaking in the case of Mary...
Listowel councillors to seek government funding for pilot project for plastics bins
Listowel councillors are to write to the government seeking funding for bins for recycling plastics.Cllr Aoife Thornton raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal...
Fr. Bryan Dalton, Bridge Road, Listowel and St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Deerfield Beach, Florida
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERJurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool fans to create an electric atmosphere at Anfield tonight.The Reds are gearing up for a must win Champions...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges GAA Corn Ui MhuiriGroup C @ John Mitchels Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon V P.S Chorcha DhuibhneGroup D @ Currans I.S. Killorglin V Clonakilty...
East Kerry Quarter Final Rescheduled For Friday
The Gneeveguilla versus Dr. Crokes Aquila Club East Kerry O’Donoghue Cup Quarter Final has been rescheduled for Friday at 7:30 in Rathmore.Rathmore will play...