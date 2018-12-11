Fr. Bryan Dalton, Bridge Road, Listowel and St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Deerfield Beach, Florida

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, College Road, Listowel

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR