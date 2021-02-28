Fourth Place Finish For Breen/Nagle at WRC Artic Rally Finland.

Craig Breen and Killarney’s Paul Nagle have finished fourth at the Artic Rally Finland, Round 2 of the World Rally Championship.

The pair had a dramatic start to the day, an oil leak leading to the Hyundai mechanics changing their gearbox in less than 15 minutes.

They dropped 6.5 seconds to Welshman Elfyn Evans in the penultimate stage and only had a 3 second advantage going into the final stage.

But Craig and Paul set a storming time to finish the Power Stage second and secure fourth position on the final leader board.

The pair scored 20 Championship points and impressed the team bosses in a weekend where all Hyundai’s finished in the top 4.

Ott Tanak has won the rally which he lead since the very first stage.

Speaking to WRC TV at the stage end, Craig said he had a tough weekend but takes confidence from his performance.