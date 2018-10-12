Four trustees appointed to the Animal Heaven Animal Rescue board at request of Charities Regulator

Four trustees have been appointed to the board of a Kerry charity at the request of the Charities Regulator.

David Hall, Paul Nolan, John Hogan and Diarmaid Ó Corrbuí were appointed this week following serious concerns about poor governance at the charity, Animal Heaven Animal Rescue.

They will replace four outgoing trustees on the board of the Castleisland-based organisation.





The new trustees appointed to Animal Heaven Animal Rescue have experience working with charities and have expertise in accounts and governance.

David Hall is well known in the charity sector and was the former CEO of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Paul Nolan is an accountant while John Hogan has almost 30 years senior management experience and Diarmaid Ó Corrbuí specialises in governance for the not-for-profit sector.

The Charities Regulator has continued to monitor the operations of AHAR since January 2017, when it imposed an intermediate sanction on the charity for its failure to keep books of proper books of account.

Following AHAR’s failure to submit its annual report by the deadline earlier this year, the regulator carried out a site visit in June 2018.

It observed AHAR was failing to keep proper books of account and they also had concerns regarding governance relating to general management and control.

Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator John Farrelly says given the significant level of funding provided by members of the public to AHAR, the regulator took steps to protect the charity by seeking to have four persons with the skills and experience required to manage it.

The Charities Regulator will continue to monitor AHAR’s compliance with the Charities Act 2009 and will, where required, seek to further protect the charity using its statutory powers.