Four swimmers dragged out to sea by strong currents in Ballybunion

Four swimmers had a lucky escape last evening when they were dragged out to sea by strong currents in Ballybunion.

The four adults went swimming off the Men’s beach yesterday evening around 6.30pm and got into difficulties shortly afterwards.

A member of the public alerted Valentia Coastguard, and members of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit were tasked to the scene.

However, the swimmers were able to bring themselves to safety before the lifeboat was launched.

An ambulance attended the scene and all four were checked out by medical personnel but did not need to be brought to hospital.