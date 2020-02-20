Four people understood to be nominated to replace Deputy Norma Foley on Kerry County Council

It’s understood four people are being nominated to replace newly elected Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley on Kerry County Council.

Deputy Foley will vacate her seat on the council, following her election to the 33rd Dáil earlier this month.

Radio Kerry news understands that Denis Maguire, Weeshie Lynch, former councillor Johnnie Wall and Sheila Kelly are being nominated to be co-opted onto the council.

An interview process will take place in the coming days to decide who will replace Deputy Foley in the Tralee Municipal District.

The co-options will come before the council next Tuesday.