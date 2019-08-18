Four people rescued off Kerry coast

Four people have been rescued off the Kerry coast in two separate incidents since midday.

At around noon, two people fell overboard just north of Fenit Island.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Fenit Lifeboat .

The local all weather boat and inshore life boat, Banna Rescue as well as the Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter were summoned.

At 12.30, Fenit Inshore Life Boat found the two people who are described as being “shook” but otherwise well.

Separately, a lifeguard raised the alarm when a father and son who were swimming got into difficulty in Derrynane.

The incident happened at around 12.15 at the local Danger Rocks in front of Derrynane House.

The two were swept out to sea and were swept up onto rocks.

Derrynane Community Rescue Boat’s shore team are assisting in the rescue operation and the Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter has been diverted from Fenit to help.

The two men have been brought ashore and are being medically assessed.