Four people remanded on continuing bail in relation to alleged violent disorder in Killarney

Four people have been remanded on continuing bail in relation to alleged violent disorder offences in Killarney.

Their cases came before Judge David Waters in Killarney District Court.

40-year-old Michael Harrington and 41-year-old Margaret Harrington of 880 Piercetown, Newbridge, Co Kildare and brothers Christopher O’Brien (24) of Ballyspillane and John O’Brien (18) of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney are each charged with one count of violent disorder.

It’s alleged these occurred on the 27th December, 2020 in Ballyspillane, Killarney.

All four accused are residing outside the county.

In Killarney District Court, Michael and Margaret Harrington sought to amend their address, which was stated on the previously imposed bail conditions; this was granted by Judge Waters.

Their solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court that it’s likely further amendments will be sought to the bail conditions in advance of the next appearance, which is scheduled for March 2nd.

The court is awaiting DPP directions.