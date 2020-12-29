Four people remanded on bail in relation to Christmas incident in Killarney

Four members of the one extended family have been remanded on bail after they were charged with violent disorder following a garda investigation into an incident in a Killarney housing estate on Christmas Eve.

Gardai arrested three men and a woman at various addresses in Killarney on December 28th in connection with the incident and today (Tuesday) all four were brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court and charged with violent disorder.

Before the court were brothers, Christopher O’Brien (24) of Ballyspillane and John O’Brien (18) of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney and their aunt, Margaret Harrington (41) and her husband Michael (40) of Hilltop Upper, Ballycasheen, Killarney.

All four were charged with committing violent disorder with each other at a house at Hazelwood Drive, Killarney on December24th in that it’s alleged they used or threatened to use unlawful violence which would cause a person to fear for their safety.

Sgt Pat Lyons said that gardai had no objection to all four accused being remanded on bail once they agreed to abide by a number of bail conditions.

Judge Roberts also made it a condition of bail for all four that they remain out of Killarney save for court appearances and meetings with their solicitors and he also made it a bail condition that they remain off social media.

He remanded all four on bail to appear again at Killarney District Court on January 5th.