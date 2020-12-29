Four people remanded on bail following Christmas attack on Killarney grandmother

Four members of the one extended family have been remanded on bail after they were charged with violent disorder following a garda investigation into an attack on a grandmother in her home in Killarney on Christmas Eve.

The four appeared before a special court sitting in Cork earlier today.

The 69 year old woman suffered a number of injuries and was hospitalised after she was attacked by a group who broke into her house in Ballyspillane in Killarney in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Gardai arrested three men and a woman at various addresses in Killarney on December 28th in connection with the incident.

All four were brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court and charged with violent disorder.

Before the court were brothers, Christopher O’Brien of Ballyspillane and John O’Brien of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney and their aunt, Margaret Harrington and her husband Michael of Hilltop Upper, Ballycasheen, Killarney.

All four were charged with committing violent disorder at a house at Hazelwood Drive, Killarney on December24th.

It’s alleged they used or threatened to use unlawful violence which would cause a person to fear for their safety.

Sgt Pat Lyons said that gardai had no objection to all four accused being remanded on bail once they agreed to abide by a number of bail conditions.

Judge Colm Roberts made it a condition of bail for all four that they would reside at an address at Ballymanley Cottages, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

He also made it a condition of bail for all four that they remain out of Killarney save for court appearances and meetings with their solicitors and that they remain off social media.

All four were remanded on bail to appear again at Killarney District Court on January.