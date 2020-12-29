Four people due in court this morning in relation to Christmas Eve incident in Killarney

Four people are due in court this morning in relation to an assault and public order incident in Killarney on Christmas Eve.

It happened at Hazelwood Drive in the early hours of December 24th.

A man and a woman – both aged in their 40s – and two men in their 20s were arrested in the Killarney area yesterday morning.

Gardai searched four properties and seized baseball bats, slash hooks and pitchforks, which they believe to be weapons.

All four people have been charged and are due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.