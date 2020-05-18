Four more people die as a result of COVID-19

Four more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,547.

88 more cases have been confirmed; there have been no new cases recorded in Kerry.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 24,200.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years, 3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised.

Of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU.

7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)

There were no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry; there are still 307 cases in the county.