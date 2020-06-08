Four more people die from COVID-19

Four more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.

The death toll here now stands at 1,683.

The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed nine new cases were detected.

That’s the lowest daily increase in new cases since March 11th.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 25,210.

No additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry.

There’s been no increase in cases in the county for twenty; the number of confirmed cases in Kerry remains at 308.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)