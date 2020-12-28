Four people arrested relation to alleged violent disorder incidents on Christmas Eve in Killarney

Four people have been arrested in a Killarney estate in relation to alleged violent disorder incidents on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí in Killarney arrested four people this morning: three males, ranging in ages from teens to forties, and one woman in her forties were arrested.

The man and woman in their forties are being detained in Killarney Garda Station, while the two other men are being held in Tralee Garda Station.

No charges have been brought.

It’s understood a number of properties were also searched in the estate as part of the investigation.