Four parties in Tralee fined for selling tobacco products to persons under 18

Four parties in Tralee have been fined for selling tobacco products to persons under 18.

The four parties, which comprise hotels and an individual, all pleaded guilty in Tralee District Court yesterday to the charges, following an organised test purchase which was carried out in Tralee on the 24th April of this year.

The four parties comprise Manor Leisure Ltd, which is the Manor West Hotel; Prince’s Investments Ltd., Brandon Hotel; O’Mathuna (Hotel) Teoranta, the Meadowlands; and Padraig McGillicuddy of Ballygarry House Hotel.

Barry Lenihan, solicitor for the HSE, told the court test purchases were carried out in 16 properties around Tralee on the 24th April, 2019.

In this instance, a 15-year-old entered the properties between 12 noon and 2pm and asked for a token for the cigarette machine and change of €20, which they received.

All parties, who have no previous convictions, pleaded guilty.

In mitigation, their individual representatives cited a number of reasons for their failure during the test purchase, including: the test purchase occurred during a busy lunchtime period; the employee who gave the token and change for the cigarette machine no longer works at the property; they no longer sell tobacco products; or the business would be willing to make a donation to a cancer charity in order to avoid a conviction.

Judge Waters fined all parties €400 each, with additional costs of €200, and ordered a suspension on their tobacco trading licence for a period of three days, beginning Monday, October 1st, 2019.