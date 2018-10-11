Four New Kerry Ladies Football Managers To Be Ratified Tonight

The new Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager is due to be ratified at tonight’s meeting of the LGFA County Board.

The meeting will take place at Kerins O’Rahilly’s Clubhouse, Tralee at 8pm at which the management teams for the Kerry Under 14, Under 16, Minor and Senior Teams will be put forward for ratification.

Eddie Sheehy, who took over as the Interim Kerry Ladies Manager, during the summer says it was never his intention to stay in the role on a long-term basis.





Eddie Sheehy says he is grateful to the county board, his coaching staff and the clubs for their support during his time as Kerry Ladies Interim Manager.

But he has a special word of thanks to the players.