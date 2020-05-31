Four National Student Enterprise awards for Kerry

Four National Student Enterprise awards are making their way to Kerry.

The competition promotes the development of innovation, idea development, business structure, sourcing of finance and marketing.

Tarbert Comprehensive student Kieran Spaight was the Creative Video category winner for Cycle Away CO2, while Intermediate School Killorglin’s Eimear Harrington came in second place in the Junior section.

Presentation Secondary Castleisland won two awards; second in the Intermediate category for Sala Sios and third in the Junior category for Cast Aways.