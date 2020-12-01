Four men charged with breaching COVID regulations at Killarney District Court

Four men have been charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.

The cases came before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court earlier.

19-year-old William McCarthy of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee and Michael and Patrick McCarthy, both aged 18, of No 2 The Cottage, Killeen Road, Tralee are all accused of breaching COVID regulations.

They are charged with contravening a provision under Section 31 of the Health Act to “prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19” on April 15th at Rusheenmoore, Glenflesk.

Solicitor Pat Mann, who represents all three men, was granted an application for disclosure, which includes any CCTV that Gardaí have; legal aid was also granted.

No evidence was heard in the case and Judge David Waters adjourned it to Killarney District Court on January 19th next for a plea or a hearing date to be set.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Denis Harrington of Kells, Park Road, Killarney is charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations at Hazelwood Driver, Killarney on May 11th last.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, also sought a disclosure order.

The case was adjourned until January 5th at Killarney District Court; a DPP determination on prosecution is awaited.