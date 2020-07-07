Four Kerry water supplies placed on Remedial Action List

Four Kerry public drinking water supplies were found to be below acceptable standards last year.

The EPA Drinking Water Quality in Public Supplies report 2019 shows the schemes were placed on the Remedial Action List as a result.

This report shows that around the country there are continued high levels of water quality but increasing uncertainty in Irish Water’s planning and delivery of critical improvements to treatment plants is making supplies vulnerable to failure.

There are 51 public water supplies in Kerry and the Environmental Protection Agency says there is a 100% compliance with microbiological regulations and 99.8% chemical compliance.

The EPA carried out six audits in Kerry last year; the second highest number of audits in the country.

Last year, 207 people on the Aughacasla and Lough Guitane supplies were affected by boil water notices or water restrictions.

Trihalomethanes form when natural organic matter in the water source, such as rotting vegetation, reacts with chlorine used in the disinfection treatment process.

Kerry had four supplies affected in 2019, down from 19 in 2016.

Caherciveen recorded THM failures for the first time as a result of a breakdown in equipment at the treatment plant; Irish Water have not provided a timeframe for those repairs.

Caragh Lake supply also had elevated levels of THM and works were due to be completed by March.

Ballyheigue and Mountain Stage are also on the Remedial Action List for inadequate treatment of the parasite cryptosporidium; Irish Water were due to carry out works in Mountain Stage in February but no date or action plan for Ballyheigue has been submitted.