Four Kerry towns have opted to go poster-free for the EU and local elections in May.

Killarney, Listowel, Castleisland and Ballybunion have all declared they will be poster-free, according to posterfree.ie.

They are among 101 areas who have joined the online group.





Candidates in all declared areas will be contacted and asked to abide by not to erecting any posters during their election campaign.