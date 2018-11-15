Four Kerry Teams In Superleague & National League Action On Saturday

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be aiming to avoid three defeats on the trot when they travel to Oranmore to face Maree.

The Galway-side have made an impressive start to the season with wins against UCD Marian and UCC Demons.

Tip-off in Calasantius College is 8pm on Saturday.





Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin also hope to return to winning ways at home to Neptune at 7.15pm on Saturday.

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney hope to build on last week’s impressive win over Waterford when they travel to Limerick to play UL Sports Eagles at 7pm.

St Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy’s welcome Phoenix Rockets to Castleisland for a 6.30 tip off on Saturday.

