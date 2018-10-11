Four Kerry Teams In National Basketball Action This Weekend

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are preparing for a big test this coming Saturday night as they travel to Oblate Hall in Inchicore, Dublin to meet reigning Cup champions, Templeogue, in the third round of the Men’s Super League.

Both teams are two of just three unbeaten teams left in the league, with Killorglin coming into the game off the back of wins against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Moycullen, while Templeogue had the better of Belfast Star and Maree in the opening games.

Eamonn Foley is the Killorglin PRO





Also on Saturday night, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will travel to Dublin to take on DCU Saints on the back of their first win against Demons in Cork.

Tip-off in the DCU Complex is at 7pm.

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney will be the first Kerry team in action against IT Carlow in the Men’s National League Division 1.

Tip-off in the Barrow Centre, Carlow is at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Matt O’Neill is the St Paul’s PRO.

The only Kerry team to have home advantage this weekend is St Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy’s of Castleisland.

They entertain UL Huskies at 6.30pm on Saturday in the Women’s Division 1 with both teams seeking their first win.