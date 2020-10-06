Four Kerry organisations get COVID-19 Stability Funding

Four Kerry organisations are to receive funding in the latest tranche of COVID-19 Stability Funding.

In total, almost €4.3 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund will be allocated to 79 groups.

In Kerry, almost €43,000 will go to Baile Mhuire Company and just over €37,000 to Knocknagoshel Over 55’s Social Club and Women’s Group.





Around €5,000 is allocated to Caherdaniel Community Care Company and €3,600 to Cromane Community Council.

The allocation has been welcomed by Minister Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin.