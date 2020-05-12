Four Kerry MDs to meet to adopt works plans

Four of Kerry’s five Municipal Districts will hold meetings this week to sign off on their respective works plans for this year.

The adoption of such plans is a statutory requirement under the Local Government Act and requires a physical meeting of councillors.

The meetings of Tralee and Listowel MDs will take place on Thursday and Kenmare and Killarney MD councillors will meet the following day.

All meetings will adhere to social distancing requirements and will have hand sanitising facilities.

The Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD met on March 11th and adopted its 2020 works plan then.