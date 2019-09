Four Kerry hotels have won gold medals at the annual Hotel & Catering Review awards.

The Europe Hotel and Resort Killarney was named Ireland’s Five Star Hotel and Spa Experience, while The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens was named as Ireland’s Best Designed Hotel.

Ballyseede Castle won two awards Ireland’s Best Hotel Website and Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay, while Cahernane House Hotel was voted Ireland’s Country House and Guest House Experience.