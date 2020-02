Four Kerry establishments have been shortlisted in the 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.

Over 35 cafes, restaurants and hotels across the country have been nominated for the awards, which take place on February 17th.

The Kerry contenders are Heaton’s Guesthouse, Dingle and Killeen House Hotel, Killarney for the breakfast award, while Grey’s Lane Bistro, Dingle and Poffs, Kenmare have made the brunch shortlist.