Four Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships

Four competitors from Kerry will be taking part in the second day in the National Ploughing Championships.

During the three-day event, eighteen competitors will fly the flag for the Kingdom in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

Today, Mike Brosnan is in the Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class, Martina Flynn goes in the Farmerette Conventional and Richard O’Mahony is in the Macra 2 Furrow Conventional.

Moss Trant will take part in the Special Horse Plough Class.

Yesterday, there was a 2nd place finish for Michael J Donegan in the U28 Conventional Junior.

There were 3rd place finishes for Aeneas Horan in the Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer and Michael O’Halloran in the Intermediate Reversible Plough classes.