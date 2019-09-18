Four Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships

Four competitors from Kerry will be taking part in the second day in the National Ploughing Championships.
During the three-day event, eighteen competitors will fly the flag for the Kingdom in Fenagh, Co Carlow.
Today, Mike Brosnan is in the Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class, Martina Flynn goes in the Farmerette Conventional and Richard O’Mahony is in the Macra 2 Furrow Conventional.
Moss Trant will take part in the Special Horse Plough Class.
Yesterday, there was a 2nd place finish for Michael J Donegan in the U28 Conventional Junior.
There were 3rd place finishes for Aeneas Horan in the Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer and Michael O’Halloran in the Intermediate Reversible Plough classes.