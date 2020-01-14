Four IDA site visits to Kerry in first nine months of last year

There were four IDA site visits to Kerry during the first nine months of last year.

That’s according to figures released by Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

There was a total of 541 IDA Ireland sponsored site visits across the country during the first nine months of last year, four of those were to Kerry.

The majority, 216, were to Dublin, while neighbours Cork had 55 and Limerick had 43 IDA site visits during 2019.

There were no site visits to Kerry between January and March of last year, but there were two in both the second and third quarters.

There had been 10 IDA sponsored site visits to Kerry in 2018, and nine in 2017.

There were just three such visits in both 2016 and 2014, while there were six in 2015.