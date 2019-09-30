Four gold medals for Kerry at National Tidy Towns Competition

Kerry has won four gold medals at the National Tidy Towns Competition today.

Killarney, Kenmare, Tralee and Listowel have all retained their gold medal status.

Glaslough in county Monaghan has been named as Ireland’s tidiest town.

The Tidy Towns competition is in its 61st year.

The committee in Glaslough is going home with two awards, not only did they clinch the overall award, they also won Tidiest Village.

Blackrock in Louth was given the claim of tidiest small town, the Large Town award went to Westport in County Mayo, while Ennis in County Clare won Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister for Rural Development Michael Ring made the presentation in Dublin this afternoon.