Four Garda stations in Kerry are still lying vacant, over six years after first closing.

The Office of Public Works, which owns a number of public buildings in the county, says the Policing Authority is currently carrying out a review on four stations in Kerry.

However, it’s revealed a number of stations are vacant or being used by local community groups.





12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013.

Three of the closed stations were sold, while nine remained in State ownership.

Four of the stations, Ballylongford, Brosna, Camp and Moyvane, were retained by the State for consideration of alternative use, pending the outcome of a review of closed Garda stations.

A review being carried out by the Policing Authority has been ongoing for a number of years and has not yet concluded.

Three garda stations in the county are licenced to local community groups; they are Ballinskelligs, Beaufort and Kilgarvan.