Four people died on Kerry’s roads last year; the fewest in over 30 years.

They were among 149 people that were killed on Irish roads during 2018, down from 156 in 2017.

The Tipperary Garda Division had the greatest number of road fatalities last year at 11.





The four road deaths in Kerry last year was down from eight in 2017, and seven in 2016.

Gardaí in Kerry, however, say there was a doubling in the number of serious injury accidents in the county last year.