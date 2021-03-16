Four due before Killarney Court in relation to violent disorder incident

Four men are due to appear in Killarney court this morning in relation to a violent disorder incident.

As part of Operation Spider, a policing response to public order incidents during the Christmas period in Killarney, Gardaí dealt with incidents of violent disorder in the Ballyspillane area between December 24 and 25, 2020. During this violent disorder a number of homes and cars were damaged, people assaulted, and weapons used.

Four men, aged between their 20s and 40s, were arrested yesterday and detained at Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They have since been charged and are due to appear before Killarney District Court this morning.

This brings the total number of arrests to 13 in relation to these incidents. Five of these are currently before the courts whilst the other four are juveniles and will be dealt with under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.