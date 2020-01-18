Four days left for Kerry voters to register ahead of general election

There are four days left for Kerry voters to register ahead of the upcoming general election.

Members of the public who are not currently registered to vote can apply to be included on the Supplement to the Register of Electors.

Kerry County Council is reminding people in the county that, should they wish to vote on February 8th, they need to ensure they’re registered to do so.

The majority of people over the age of 18 in the county are already registered; this includes people who were able to vote in last May’s local and European elections.

However, anyone who applied for inclusion on the Draft Register of Electors in the period since is not automatically registered to vote in this election.

The local authority is open today until 5pm at County Buildings in Tralee to allow people the chance to be added to the Supplementary Register; the closing date is this coming Wednesday.

More information can be found on the council’s website or by calling 066 71 83 530 with any queries, or alternatively by visiting County Buildings.