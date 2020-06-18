Four COVID-19 deaths and 16 new cases reported in Ireland

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,714.

A further 16 cases have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, with the total number of cases nationally now 25,355.

Kerry’s figures remain at 308, despite two cases of coronavirus being confirmed in University Hospital Kerry in the HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update as of 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

The 308 relates to data from the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening, which is correct as of midnight Monday night/Tuesday morning.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has remained at 308 since May 19th.